Off-grid solar suitcases delivered to more than 10,000 health clinics in sub-Saharan Africa

We Care Solar, a Berkeley, California-based nonprofit, announced it has delivered off-grid suitcase-sized solar kits to over 10,000 health clinics in sub-Saharan Africa.

The kits are intended to provide lighting for health clinics that may have electricity reliability issues, helping support safer conditions for women giving birth in the clinics.

“They’re operating using kerosene lamps, they’re operating with dim light, which provides a very insignificant support to be able to deliver very good health services to mothers and newborns,” said Dr. Ambrose Katungi Muhwezi of We Care Solar in an interview with Yale Climate Connections.

Muhwezi said without light, healthcare providers may be unable to provide safe C-sections or blood transfusions. The solar suitcases can be used in a wide range of medical and humanitarian settings, said We Care Solar.

The water-and-dust tight yellow case becomes a cabinet that mounts to the wall and the solar panels are secured to the roof. The system includes a 12V, 20Ah lithium ferrous phosphate battery, four high-efficiency LED lights for medical task lighting, two 12V DC accessory (lighter) sockets, two USB ports, and two expansion ports to allow for optional accessories or additional lights.

A custom display and user interface make operation simple and intuitive. The Solar Suitcase also includes two rechargeable headlamps, a fetal Doppler with rechargeable AA batteries, and an AA/AAA rechargeable battery charger.

The third generation of the Solar Suitcase contains an internal battery allows for a minimum of 240 Wh of energy storage, enough to run four lights on high for 12 hours, or on low for 60 hours, said the company.

The Solar Suitcase comes with a 100 W high efficiency monocrystalline PV module, and We Care Solar said the kit is compatible with a range of solar panels, which can be sourced from local suppliers. Find a full product specification sheet here.

For those interested in learning more about We Care Solar or to get involved, visit the nonprofit organization’s website.