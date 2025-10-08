Generac solar microinverter fills out ‘unlimited backup’ package

Generac is expanding its solar-plus-storage ecosystem with the launch of the PWRmicro microinverter. Each unit delivers up to 820 W of AC output and supports up to two 500 W solar modules. It comes with a 25-year warranty, which includes five years of labor coverage for replacement.

The PWRmicro is available in both 240 V and 208 V configurations.

PWRmicro strings feed into the Generac Smart Combiner, which supports up to five circuits. Each circuit can handle 12 to 14 modules, with a fully built-out Smart Combiner supporting more than 30 kWdc of solar capacity.

The Smart Combiner connects to the Generac Smart Disconnect Switch, which manages energy from solar modules, battery storage, and a backup generator. The switch uses CT clamps to monitor home electricity demand and dynamically shifts between available resources: solar first, then battery, and finally the generator.

When in use, the generator can power the home and charge the battery at the same time, allowing it to operate near its optimal load for improved fuel efficiency. Once the battery is replenished or solar generation resumes, the system transitions to these quieter, lower-emission sources. This coordinated handoff reduces wear on the generator and minimizes noise and fuel consumption during extended outages.

With enough solar capacity and intentional energy management (such as using an ecobee Smart Thermostat to control heating and cooling) homeowners may be able to use the generator as a peaking resource, enabling near-continuous off-grid living.

The battery system is modular, built from 3.0 kWh battery modules. Each PWRcell 2 Battery Cabinet supports up to six modules, providing up to 18 kWh of total storage capacity per cabinet.

The hardware diagram above illustrates the various configuration options, including spacer kits required for 3- or 5-module setups.

Generac lists the required components for full system integration, with data sheets available on its Solar & Battery Technical Documents page:

APKEPM820 – Generac PWRmicros

APKEAC100 – Generac Smart Combiner

APKE00076 – PWRcell 2 Battery Cabinet

3–6x G0080041 – DCB Battery Modules

APKE00008 – PWRcell Battery Module Spacer Kit2

APKE00075 – PWRcell 2 Inverter

APKE00067 – Generac Smart Disconnect Switch

Generac Home Standby Generator

Generac aims to unify its ecosystem, which includes the PWRcell battery, PWRmicro inverters with module-level monitoring, and the ecobee HVAC app, to give homeowners more control over their energy consumption and backup strategy sometime during the fourth quarter of 2025.