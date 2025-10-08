Microgrid is deliverable in a standard 20-ft. shipping container

California-based Paired Power, a manufacturer of integrated solar canopy and microgrid systems and software, has partnered with Australian solar microgrid designer and manufacturer PHNXX (pronounced, “phoenix”) to produce the PairPHNXX modular solar and battery storage system. Deployable from a standard 20-foot shipping container, each unit can be unpacked and made operational in a day with little to no heavy equipment.

Intended for industrial, agricultural, military and emergency operations in remote or off-grid locations, or when grid access is negligible or cut off, the PairPHNXX is available in 46.4 kW, 69.6 kW or 92.8 kW configurations with commensurate battery storage capacities of 42.4 kWh to 636 kWh.

Tom McCalmont, CEO of Paired Power, told pv magazine USA that the system is intended to be a “grid in a box” that once delivered by flatbed trailer essentially operates unattended once its solar array is unfolded and exposed to the sun. This also makes it suitable for rural electrification efforts.

“PHNXX designed the modular hardware that forms the foundation of the PairPHNXX microgrid, including the solar panels and unfolding mechanism,” McCalmont said. “Paired Power has provided the control system – computer and software – and integrates all of the electronics, such as the inverter and batteries.”

The two partners bring different origin stories to the microgrid market. Paired Power integrates and installs microgrids that do not require grid interconnection, with a particular focus on EV charging applications. For example its PairTree solar canopy system can be placed in lots with no ground preparation or trench digging. PHNXX focuses on designing and building modular, standalone power systems for rural and remote industrial communities. The company says it helps users reduce reliance on diesel generators and shift to renewable energy sources.

Both Australia and the United States are vast countries with extensive “outback” regions that nevertheless support important mining, ranching, farming and other activities requiring electricity. Modular solar-powered microgrids are one way to expand power capacity independently of grid interconnection. At the same time, both countries also have Indigenous communities in need of electricity, and Paired Power and PHNXX plan to address this requirement.

Coinciding with the introduction of PairPHNXX, Paired Power has been accepted into the Preferred Provider Program of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, an Indigenous-led 501c3 nonprofit supporting Native American communities transition to renewable energy systems. Under the terms of the agreement, Paired Power and PHNXX are now approved partners to provide clean energy solutions to Native American and Aboriginal tribes.

Citing the MacArthur Foundation, McCalmont said 75% of non-electrified homes in the United States can be found on tribal lands, and 14% of Native Americans do not have access to electricity. Native American communities were largely bypassed by rural electrification efforts that connected most of the country to the grid. Lack of reliable access to grid power also affects Aboriginal communities in Australia, where many rely on diesel generators for their electricity.

“Even for tribal communities that do have utility power, grid reliability is often a severe problem,” he said. “The Preferred Provider Program was created to help indigenous communities achieve energy sovereignty and resiliency with cost-effective, clean power while minimizing the risk of exploitation. We are very proud to be included in this program.”

In addition to rural electrification requirements, many tribal regions support their own remote industrial and agricultural operations that could benefit from microgrids. In this sense, McCalmont said, all potential users want to effectively use and manage solar power, stored energy and grid sources in a way that reduces costs and maximizes energy resiliency and self-sufficiency.

“Paired Power is not just focused on using microgrids in remote and off grid locations, though our systems are certainly useful in those circumstances,” he said. “There are also many situations in which grid capacity is becoming limited: huge growth of data centers due to AI, expanded EV charging for transportation electrification, and other new loads and rapid load growth are far exceeding the ability of the utilities to keep up in supplying power. Microgrids are a proven, effective and scalable solution to accelerating and sustaining electrification where grid capacity is limited.”