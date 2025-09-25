RFP alert: Georgia Power seeks 500 MW of energy storage

Georgia Power is seeking 500 MW of energy storage that can discharge for at least two hours.

The energy storage can be standalone, or with a new or existing renewable resource. Ascend Analytics is administering the request for proposal (RFP) on behalf of Georgia Power.

Georgia Power said it prefers the procured resources to be online by no later than the end of 2031.

This builds upon Georgia Power’s current plans to add more than 1,500 MW of BESS in the coming years, according to Georgia Power. The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) approved the RFP as a part of the company’s 2022 integrated resource plan (IRP).

IRPs are long-term planning reports that are considered and approved by state regulators in many states, with some notable exceptions, such as in Texas and its unique grid.

In July Georgia Power requested certification from the PSC for 9.9 GW of new generation resources, 3 GW of which were for energy storage.

Over the next five to six years, the utility projects approximately 8.2 GW of electrical load growth, up more than 2.2 GW overall when compared to projections in its 2023 IRP Update.

Also notable is that Georgia Power is looking at longer duration energy storage, with 3,000 MW per year of 4-hour energy storage is projected to be added starting in 2028, while 3,000 MW per year of 12-hour energy storage is planned from 2033​.

In its IRP, Georgia Power detailed adding storage to solar projects, saying that its adoption of solar+storage versus solar-only generation at sites is currently at 17%.

Georgia Power first examined energy storage in its 2019 IRP, with approval to build, own and operate 80 MW of BESS at the time. Georgia Power had 65,000 kW of battery capacity as of Dec. 31, 2024.

According to Georgia Power, 8% of its energy mix was renewables as of 2024, and more than half is gas/oil (40%) and coal (16%). Georgia Power reports only the null energy output from some renewable generating facilities. Ownership of the associated renewable energy credits (RECs) is specified in each respective power purchase agreement or program tariff. The party that owns the RECs retains the right to use and report them.

Georgia Power has about 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. The average price residential customers paid during 2024 was 15.48 cents per kWh, and the average annual use per residential customer was 11,871 kWh. The utility’s total gross investment in facilities at the end of 2024 was $59.3 billion.

Those who are interested in submitting a proposal must do so through the Ascend Analytics Power Procurement platform, as Georgia Power said it will not accept submissions or answer inquiries by phone, email or postal mail.

(Also read: Georgia Power agrees to give community solar a path forward)