Peak Energy announces operation of first large-scale sodium ion battery in U.S.

Denver-based Peak Energy claims its sodium-ion battery system offers the lowest operating cost of any energy storage technology on the market today.

Image: Peak Energy

Peak Energy announced on Friday the successful deployment and operation of the first grid-scale sodium-ion battery system in the US.

First unveiled in July, Peak Energy’s 3.5 MWh sodium-ion storage system is now operating at solar and renewable energy test facility SolarTAC in Watkins, Colorado. The grid-ready installation is being run in collaboration with nine utilities and independent power producers (IPPs), making it the largest sodium-ion energy storage deployment of its kind in the country.

Peak Energy will collect and distribute operational and modeling data from the real-world operation of its system to the project’s participants. The company expects to launch commercial-scale projects starting in 2027.

