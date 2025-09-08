RFP Alert: Engie seeks renewable energy in the ERCOT, PJM markets

Engie, together with Pexapark, is seeking proposals for several hundred MW of solar or wind capacity, or both, in the PJM and ERCOT markets.

Interested parties can download and fill out this term sheet, then email it to Noam Yaffe: noam.yaffe@pexapark.com.

Deadline:

Sept. 5: Indication of interest in submitting proposals

Sept. 12: Offers due for operating projects

Sept. 19: Offers due for new-build projects

Yaffe said all respondents will receive data-driven feedback on how their offers compared to the market.

Term Buyer’s Preference Buyer Credit Rating Investment grade Seller Credit Rating Any Tech Wind and/or solar Market ERCOT and/or PJM Transaction Type PPA or ISDA Delivery Zones • ERCOT: Any hub, but the south is the least preferrable

• PJM: Any hub or zone but AD and Western hubs are most preferrable Preferred Project Location Any zone is acceptable Products Energy + RECs, or energy only (physical) Capacity 50 MWac to 300 MWac per PPA Start Date • Contract start no later than Dec. 31, 2027

• Targeting contract execution in Q4 2025 Term (Years) Up to 12 years Project Status Operating or in development Structure As generated or fixed shape Upside Share 0% Success Fee $0.10 per MWh paid by seller at execution Buyer Credit Support Type IG parent guarantee Buyer Credit Amount at Execution ($/MW-AC) Reciprocal (same as seller) if credit rating drops below IG threshold Seller Credit Support Type Letter of credit (parent guarantee is okay for IG Sellers, pending approval from buyer’s credit team) Seller Credit Amount at Execution Up to $200,000 per MWac