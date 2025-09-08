RFP Alert: Engie seeks renewable energy in the ERCOT, PJM markets

Engie, together with Pexapark, is seeking proposals for several hundred MW of solar or wind capacity, or both, in the PJM and ERCOT markets.
Interested parties can download and fill out this term sheet, then email it to Noam Yaffe: noam.yaffe@pexapark.com.
Deadline:
- Sept. 5: Indication of interest in submitting proposals
- Sept. 12: Offers due for operating projects
- Sept. 19: Offers due for new-build projects
Yaffe said all respondents will receive data-driven feedback on how their offers compared to the market.
|Buyer Credit Rating
|Investment grade
|Seller Credit Rating
|Any
|Tech
|Wind and/or solar
|Market
|ERCOT and/or PJM
|Transaction Type
|PPA or ISDA
|Delivery Zones
|• ERCOT: Any hub, but the south is the least preferrable
• PJM: Any hub or zone but AD and Western hubs are most preferrable
|Preferred Project Location
|Any zone is acceptable
|Products
|Energy + RECs, or energy only (physical)
|Capacity
|50 MWac to 300 MWac per PPA
|Start Date
|• Contract start no later than Dec. 31, 2027
• Targeting contract execution in Q4 2025
|Term (Years)
|Up to 12 years
|Project Status
|Operating or in development
|Structure
|As generated or fixed shape
|Upside Share
|0%
|Success Fee
|$0.10 per MWh paid by seller at execution
|Buyer Credit Support Type
|IG parent guarantee
|Buyer Credit Amount at Execution ($/MW-AC)
|Reciprocal (same as seller) if credit rating drops below IG threshold
|Seller Credit Support Type
|Letter of credit (parent guarantee is okay for IG Sellers, pending approval from buyer’s credit team)
|Seller Credit Amount at Execution
|Up to $200,000 per MWac
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.