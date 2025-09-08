RFP Alert: Engie seeks renewable energy in the ERCOT, PJM markets

Respondents will receive data-driven feedback on how their offers compared to the market.

An Engie solar project in Texas.

Image: Engie

Share

Engie, together with Pexapark, is seeking proposals for several hundred MW of solar or wind capacity, or both, in the PJM and ERCOT markets.

Interested parties can download and fill out this term sheet, then email it to Noam Yaffe: noam.yaffe@pexapark.com.

Deadline:

  • Sept. 5: Indication of interest in submitting proposals
  • Sept. 12: Offers due for operating projects
  • Sept. 19: Offers due for new-build projects

Yaffe said all respondents will receive data-driven feedback on how their offers compared to the market.

Term Buyer’s Preference
Buyer Credit Rating Investment grade
Seller Credit Rating Any
Tech Wind and/or solar
Market ERCOT and/or PJM
Transaction Type PPA or ISDA
Delivery Zones • ERCOT: Any hub, but the south is the least preferrable
• PJM: Any hub or zone but AD and Western hubs are most preferrable
Preferred Project Location Any zone is acceptable
Products Energy + RECs, or energy only (physical)
Capacity 50 MWac to 300 MWac per PPA
Start Date • Contract start no later than Dec. 31, 2027
• Targeting contract execution in Q4 2025
Term (Years) Up to 12 years
Project Status Operating or in development
Structure As generated or fixed shape
Upside Share 0%
Success Fee $0.10 per MWh paid by seller at execution
Buyer Credit Support Type IG parent guarantee
Buyer Credit Amount at Execution ($/MW-AC) Reciprocal (same as seller) if credit rating drops below IG threshold
Seller Credit Support Type Letter of credit (parent guarantee is okay for IG Sellers, pending approval from buyer’s credit team)
Seller Credit Amount at Execution Up to $200,000 per MWac

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

EIA says solar module report no longer worth it
08 September 2025 The federal agency says it has ‘determined that the value of the data collected by the survey no longer exceeds the burden of collecting and publishin...