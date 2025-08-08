Energy Vault to deliver dual four-hour battery storage projects for 300 MWh to Michigan

From ESS News

Energy Vault has announced it has signed a contract with Michigan utility Consumers Energy to deliver two battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling 75 MW / 300 MWh.

The deal includes a 45 MW / 180 MWh BESS at the former site of the John C. Weadock coal plant in Bay County’s Hampton Township, and a 30 MW / 120 MWh project in Oscoda Township, Iosco County. Battery deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with construction expected to start in early 2026. Both projects aim to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026.

According to Energy Vault, the systems will be designed for daily cycling and are intended to dispatch stored renewable energy during peak demand periods. The company said both installations are moving through local permitting processes.

