Energy Vault to deliver dual four-hour battery storage projects for 300 MWh to Michigan

From ESS News
Energy Vault has announced it has signed a contract with Michigan utility Consumers Energy to deliver two battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling 75 MW / 300 MWh.
The deal includes a 45 MW / 180 MWh BESS at the former site of the John C. Weadock coal plant in Bay County’s Hampton Township, and a 30 MW / 120 MWh project in Oscoda Township, Iosco County. Battery deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with construction expected to start in early 2026. Both projects aim to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026.
According to Energy Vault, the systems will be designed for daily cycling and are intended to dispatch stored renewable energy during peak demand periods. The company said both installations are moving through local permitting processes.
To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.