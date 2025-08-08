Energy Vault to deliver dual four-hour battery storage projects for 300 MWh to Michigan

Energy Vault will supply two longer-duration BESS projects for Consumers Energy in Bay and Iosco Counties in Michigan, USA

Image: Energy Vault

Share

From ESS News

Energy Vault has announced it has signed a contract with Michigan utility Consumers Energy to deliver two battery energy storage systems (BESS) totaling 75 MW / 300 MWh.

The deal includes a 45 MW / 180 MWh BESS at the former site of the John C. Weadock coal plant in Bay County’s Hampton Township, and a 30 MW / 120 MWh project in Oscoda Township, Iosco County. Battery deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with construction expected to start in early 2026. Both projects aim to enter commercial operation by the end of 2026.

According to Energy Vault, the systems will be designed for daily cycling and are intended to dispatch stored renewable energy during peak demand periods. The company said both installations are moving through local permitting processes.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trump administration EPA to claw back $7 billion Solar For All funds
06 August 2025 The grant funds are disbursed to state programs that provide solar energy access to low- and moderate-income families.