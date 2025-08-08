PV-integrated noise barriers for transportation corridors

From pv magazine Global

Ko-Solar, a U.S.-based solar technologies, and R. Kohlhauer, a German noise barrier systems specialist, announced plans to offer turnkey PV-integrated wall and sound barrier systems for transportation corridors, such as alongside highways, railways, and airport runways.

The two companies will target turnkey projects in North America and Europe. They plan to use high-efficiency solar panels integrated into barriers made of advanced sound-absorbing and sound-deflecting materials, engineered for durability, modularity, and grid compatibility.

“These systems can be configured for both grid-connected and off-grid applications and can also support the integration of electric vehicle charging and battery storage solutions in both rural and urban settings, further advancing the transition to clean, resilient transportation infrastructure,” Koray Kotan, founder of Ko Solar, told pv magazine.

It is a challenging PV application as it requires not just stable solar power generation and effective noise pollution reduction, but also a low-glare, aesthetically acceptable solution with safe structural integrity.

“We are currently in advanced stages of several pilot and demonstration projects across the United States, collaborating with state transportation departments, highway and rail authorities, universities, and private railroad companies,” said Kotan.

When it comes to PV technology, reliable, anti-reflective, low-glare solar panels are preferred. “Whether we use PERC or TOPCon technology depends on the project’s budget, scale, and specific requirements,” explained Kotan.

The two intend to rely on established technology, design, and installation methods already used in conventional sound barrier infrastructure. Kohlhauer will bring its experience with solar energy barrier projects in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Poland, demonstrating proven performance and international expertise.

Ko-Solar was founded in 2018 to design, finance, install, and monitor PV-integrated highway and railroad barrier structures. R. Kohlhauer was founded in 1993 and specializes in noise protection systems. It is active throughout Europe and internationally.

Elsewhere, a Japanese railway operator is testing perovskite PV on noise barriers and, in Lithuania, a team is testing bifacial panels on a highway-adjacent noise barrier.