DJI offers new 2 kWh portable power station with Power 2000

From ESS News

DJI has launched a new addition to its portable battery lineup, the Power 2000. The unit delivers 2 kWh of storage and 3 kW continuous output, targeting users who need compact, high-capacity off-grid power. At $1,299, it enters a competitive segment that includes products from EcoFlow, Anker, Bluetti, Jackery, and more, with DJI focusing on production and professional use cases.

The Power 2000 builds on the company’s Power 1000, released in 2024. Compared to the earlier model, the new unit doubles the capacity and increases power output by roughly 800 W. The form factor has also increased in size, now around 22 kilograms and 32.6 liters in volume.

The battery use sLFP chemistry and is rated for 4,000 cycles at 80 percent capacity retention. DJI claims a fast charge of 55 minutes to 80 percent using grid power, with a full charge taking 90 minutes. The device also accepts 1,800 W solar input and up to 1,000 W from a car alternator, but only when using optional accessories starting from an extra $359. A UPS function enables automatic switching within 10 milliseconds during power loss. DJI says it has 26 temperatures sensors meaning it operates normally up to 45°C.

