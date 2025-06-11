People on the move: Covergent, 247Solar, Deriva Energy and more

247Solar, a pioneer in next-generation solutions for day-and-night, zero-carbon heat and electricity, announced that rapid growth at the company has spurred the appointment of three accomplished senior executives to its leadership team: Dr. Kristen Griffin as chief product officer, Paul Shultz as chief investment officer, and Adarsh Ghosh as chief financial officer. Griffin joins from EDF Renewables, where she led solar and storage product management, and brings 15 years of experience driving innovation and cost reductions across multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Shultz brings over 25 years of international experience in energy finance, capital markets, and project development, having managed financing for major hydrogen, wind, and solar projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Ghosh is a financial strategist with a passion for sustainable value creation. His background includes leadership in renewable energy project finance, and teaching roles at MIT and Boston University. Expertise in financial modeling, risk assessment, and impact investing will help drive strategic decisions across the company, and build the financial engine needed to grow 247Solar’s innovative technology to global scale and impact.
Convergent Energy and Power, a provider of energy storage solutions in North America, announced Russ Laplante has been appointed chief financial officer. Convergent Co-Founder Frank Genova, who previously held the role, will transition to co-chief executive officer, alongside current chief executive officer and Co-Founder Johannes Rittershausen. Laplante joins Convergent from Savion, a utility-scale solar and energy storage project development company, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and spent a decade overseeing M&A as well as leading tax equity transactions, project finance, and valuation.
John Berger, founder and former CEO of Sunnova, has been appointed to the board of directors of Otovo, a leading residential solar company based in Europe. Berger founded Sunnova Energy International in 2012 and held the roles of chief executive officer, president, and chairman of the board until March 2025. During his time at Sunnova, Berger built the company to be a leading force in U.S. solar, pioneering several industry innovations in leasing, grid services (VPP) and maintenance services, creating more than 500,000 recurring customers, and completing a successful IPO of the company on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.
Job of the week
BloombergNEF US Solar Analyst
New York– $75,000 – $85,000
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.