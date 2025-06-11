People on the move: Covergent, 247Solar, Deriva Energy and more

247Solar, a pioneer in next-generation solutions for day-and-night, zero-carbon heat and electricity, announced that rapid growth at the company has spurred the appointment of three accomplished senior executives to its leadership team: Dr. Kristen Griffin as chief product officer, Paul Shultz as chief investment officer, and Adarsh Ghosh as chief financial officer. Griffin joins from EDF Renewables, where she led solar and storage product management, and brings 15 years of experience driving innovation and cost reductions across multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Shultz brings over 25 years of international experience in energy finance, capital markets, and project development, having managed financing for major hydrogen, wind, and solar projects across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Ghosh is a financial strategist with a passion for sustainable value creation. His background includes leadership in renewable energy project finance, and teaching roles at MIT and Boston University. Expertise in financial modeling, risk assessment, and impact investing will help drive strategic decisions across the company, and build the financial engine needed to grow 247Solar’s innovative technology to global scale and impact.

Convergent Energy and Power, a provider of energy storage solutions in North America, announced Russ Laplante has been appointed chief financial officer. Convergent Co-Founder Frank Genova, who previously held the role, will transition to co-chief executive officer, alongside current chief executive officer and Co-Founder Johannes Rittershausen. Laplante joins Convergent from Savion, a utility-scale solar and energy storage project development company, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and spent a decade overseeing M&A as well as leading tax equity transactions, project finance, and valuation.

John Berger, founder and former CEO of Sunnova, has been appointed to the board of directors of Otovo, a leading residential solar company based in Europe. Berger founded Sunnova Energy International in 2012 and held the roles of chief executive officer, president, and chairman of the board until March 2025. During his time at Sunnova, Berger built the company to be a leading force in U.S. solar, pioneering several industry innovations in leasing, grid services (VPP) and maintenance services, creating more than 500,000 recurring customers, and completing a successful IPO of the company on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.

Deriva Energy, LLC, formerly Duke Energy Renewables, announced that Thomas Hopkins has been appointed as Head of Capital Markets. Hopkins joined Deriva in August from Wells Fargo Bank, bringing with him deep expertise in project finance and renewable energy. Since coming on board, he has played a pivotal role in advancing several project financings, including a recent $127 million debt financing for a portfolio of two operating energy assets, helping to power Deriva’s growth and strengthen its platform.

Job of the week

BloombergNEF US Solar Analyst

New York– $75,000 – $85,000

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is seeking a talented, highly motivated individual to join our solar analysis team in New York and write new research on the transformation of the solar sector. Specifically, the successful candidate will support critical work around forecasting solar capacity build in the US with a focus on residential, commercial and industrial segments, understanding and communicating impact of policy changes and broader solar industry trends to our clients.

You are someone with a keen interest in clean energy, and you enjoy digging deep into a topic. You develop original opinions through critical examination, and you enjoy communicating these in both writing and speech. You are a quick learner, and your quantitative skills are very strong. You are passionate about developing insights and analyzing market trends, and you have a good eye for detail. Teamwork is important to you, and you are excited by the prospect of collaborating with colleagues and clients from a wide range of backgrounds.

At BNEF, we help our clients gain a clear perspective on the technologies and financial, economic and policy trends driving the energy transformation. BNEF is online and on the Bloomberg Terminal. We are a subscription service providing research and analysis to key stakeholders across the energy value chain. Read more here

Apply here.