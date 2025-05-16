In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

House proposes early phase out of IRA clean energy tax credits The Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit are cut years ahead of schedule and credit transferability is repealed under the proposal.
Survey: Texas GOP support growing for clean energy Before expected June 2 end of the Texas legislative session, a Republican group friendly to clean energy issued results of a poll to dissuade GOP lawmakers from unduly curbing renewables.
Proposed rule changes for Foreign Entities of Concern could alter solar supply chains By disqualifying projects or companies that do not meet the new criteria, the rules in the House Ways and Means Committee’s proposed budget potentially could sideline clean energy initiatives already in development from receiving credits.
House Republicans warn electricity costs will rise under clean energy tax credit repeal A letter signed by 12 Republican House of Representatives members voiced strong support for retaining the Biden-era Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit.
Community solar bill passes Pennsylvania House after years of stalemate
Despite previous failed attempts, Pennsylvania’s House passed a bill to authorize community solar and natural gas programs to a state with surging energy demands but sluggish energy growth.
House proposed budget cuts clean energy tax credits: An industry reacts
The House of Representatives is set to vote on a proposed budget that phases out some IRA tax credits supporting clean energy development.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.