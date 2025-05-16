In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

House proposes early phase out of IRA clean energy tax credits The Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit are cut years ahead of schedule and credit transferability is repealed under the proposal.

Survey: Texas GOP support growing for clean energy Before expected June 2 end of the Texas legislative session, a Republican group friendly to clean energy issued results of a poll to dissuade GOP lawmakers from unduly curbing renewables.

Proposed rule changes for Foreign Entities of Concern could alter solar supply chains By disqualifying projects or companies that do not meet the new criteria, the rules in the House Ways and Means Committee’s proposed budget potentially could sideline clean energy initiatives already in development from receiving credits.

House Republicans warn electricity costs will rise under clean energy tax credit repeal A letter signed by 12 Republican House of Representatives members voiced strong support for retaining the Biden-era Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit.

Community solar bill passes Pennsylvania House after years of stalemate

Despite previous failed attempts, Pennsylvania’s House passed a bill to authorize community solar and natural gas programs to a state with surging energy demands but sluggish energy growth.

House proposed budget cuts clean energy tax credits: An industry reacts

The House of Representatives is set to vote on a proposed budget that phases out some IRA tax credits supporting clean energy development.