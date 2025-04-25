Finance and construction updates from 2 GWh of batteries

From ESS News

Developer Spearmint Energy announced it has closed $252 million of funding for two BESS projects which will connect to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

The Tierra Seca BESS, in Del Rio; and the Seven Flags site, in Laredo, both of which are 100 MW/200 MWh in scale, are under construction by US-based M.A. Mortenson Co. and will feature PowerTitan 2.0 batteries from Chinese supplier Sungrow.

Elsewhere in Texas, Trina Storage will deliver its Elementa 2 battery technology for a 371 MWh BESS being developed by Colorado-based developer SMT Energy in Houston, Texas.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, Strata Clean Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 150 MW/600 MWh Justice Energy Storage project, which is due online in April next year.

North Carolina-based developer Strata said the project was awarded after a request-for-proposals issued by electric company Arizona Public Service in June 2023 and will be backed by a 20-year tolling agreement committing the utility to use its services.

Read the full story on our ESS News website.