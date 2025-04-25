Finance and construction updates from 2 GWh of batteries

From ESS News
Developer Spearmint Energy announced it has closed $252 million of funding for two BESS projects which will connect to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.
The Tierra Seca BESS, in Del Rio; and the Seven Flags site, in Laredo, both of which are 100 MW/200 MWh in scale, are under construction by US-based M.A. Mortenson Co. and will feature PowerTitan 2.0 batteries from Chinese supplier Sungrow.
Elsewhere in Texas, Trina Storage will deliver its Elementa 2 battery technology for a 371 MWh BESS being developed by Colorado-based developer SMT Energy in Houston, Texas.
In Maricopa County, Arizona, Strata Clean Energy held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 150 MW/600 MWh Justice Energy Storage project, which is due online in April next year.
North Carolina-based developer Strata said the project was awarded after a request-for-proposals issued by electric company Arizona Public Service in June 2023 and will be backed by a 20-year tolling agreement committing the utility to use its services.
Read the full story on our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.