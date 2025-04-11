In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

New York’s largest solar power plant moves forward The 500 MW Cider Solar project received the first permit of its kind issued by the New York Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Transmission.

Trump tariffs deal damage to U.S. solar “It’s a changed world in the renewables space,” said Stefan Reisinger, partner, Norton Rose Fulbright.

California introduces bill to accelerate heat pump adoption With California projected to fall two million installations short of its 2030 target, the bill aims to make installing heat pumps and HVAC systems faster and easier.

Four GOP senators resist IRA tax-credit repeal Four Republican senators pen letter of opposition to full-scale repeal of energy tax credits contained within the Inflation Reduction Act to incentivize renewable energy manufacturing, development and use.

California battery dominance coming into view The Golden State is deploying energy storage at an exponential pace, doubling capacity every 1.2 years according to a California physicist. This raises a critical question for the state’s renewable future: what happens next?

All-of-the above approach necessary for reliable and resilient grid With the expected rise in electrical load, a report by National Electrical Manufacturers Association recommends adding intermittent energy sources to the grid, investing in innovative technologies and prioritizing policy and regulatory certainty to create the reliable and affordable energy system of the future