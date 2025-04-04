In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

How Trump’s widespread tariffs affect the U.S. solar industry Tariffs of 10% are applied to most products from most countries, but energy and energy products, steel, and aluminum are exempt, as tariffs have already been applied.

Tesla Powerwall demand declines on negative sentiment toward Musk A Roth Capital Partners survey of residential solar and storage installers revealed a market shift away from the leading home battery provider.

Texas bill aims for tighter renewable energy restrictions The bill imposes stricter regulatory compliance on renewable energy developers and removes property tax incentives for large solar and wind projects.

Strategic tariffs delivering results for the American solar industry After years of battling unfairly priced imports, the tide is finally beginning to turn—and we now have the data to prove it.

New York Power Authority acquires its first fully owned solar project The New York Renewable Energy Development Holdings Corporation will construct and operate the 20 MW Somers Solar project in Fort Edward, New York.

Two U.S. solar production projects out of commission SPI’s panel-manufacturing plant in California has suddenly ceased operation and its cell-production site in South Carolina never got off the ground.