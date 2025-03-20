SMA America releases 99.2% efficient grid-scale battery storage inverter

SMA America announced it released the Sunny Central Storage UP-S, a grid-scale battery inverter, now available in the United States.

Designed for large-scale storage projects, the inverter features a SiC MOSFET (silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor) technology, which the company said supports high power conversion efficiency and grid-forming capabilities.

The inverter supports up to 4,600 kVA with no power derating at 95 degrees F. It has over 99.2% efficiency, supporting more power will less installed battery capacity requirements.

“As large-scale energy storage becomes an increasingly critical piece of grid modernization, utilities and developers need solutions that maximize efficiency, reduce costs and enhance grid stability,” said Jay Arghestani, managing director of large-scale sales, technology and marketing for SMA America.

SMA said the inverter supports dynamic grid support including during peak electricity demand and has a robust power stack topology that supports fault ride through capabilities.

The device is cooled by the company’s OptiCool air cooling system. It has inverter-based inertia and improved short-circuit ratios, supporting power reliability during grid disturbances. SMA said overload capabilities are available for grid-forming applications of the device. The inverter also has a focus on minimizing harmonic emissions, which SMA said supports compatibility with challenging grid conditions.

SMA said the inverter launches in the U.S. following successful operations in Australia.

“The new Sunny Central Storage UP-S delivers on all fronts, combining cutting-edge SiC MOSFET technology with advanced grid-forming capabilities to support high-performance, scalable storage projects,” said Arghestani.

The new grid-scale battery inverter joins SMA’s series of utility-scale solar and storage products, which include centralized inverters for solar generation, power plant management devices and related software, battery energy storage, and more.

SMA has a history of over 132 GW of solar inverters installed worldwide over the last 20 years. It is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.