AI-based solution designed to help utilities shore up the grid

Itron specializes in intelligent infrastructure services for utilities and municipalities and is collaborating with NVIDIA to offer utilities a platform that uses real-time data to help meet increasing demand.

The collaboration combines Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio with NVIDIA’s artificial-intelligence solutions, specifically Jetson Orin Nano and AI Enterprise.

Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio includes demand response capabilities, distributed energy resource management and planning, managed services and more. By incorporating NVIDIA’s solutions, Itron says utilities will be able turn real-time data into intelligent, actionable insights. The result, according to Itron, is that it will enhance grid resilience, disaster management and prevention, consumer engagement, operational efficiency, and help “secure delivery of affordable energy to customers.”

“With AI at the edge of the grid, utilities can modernize legacy grid infrastructure, scale renewable energy and deliver lower costs to their customers,” said said Marc Spieler, NVIDIA’s senior managing director of energy. “AI-enabled endpoints and other grid infrastructure are the future and building a software-defined smart grid better positions utilities for the energy transition while supporting their decarbonization goals, increasing grid reliability and ensuring energy equity.”