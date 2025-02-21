In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Massachusetts allows increased demand charges to drive energy storage The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved a rate change that allows large electricity customers, specifically large business customers, to pay a transmission coincident peak demand charge instead of a volumetric transmission charge.
Record-breaking rates of solar connected to the power grid in 2024 A new report by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and BloombergNEF unpacks the market and policy trends facing the U.S. solar industry.
California off to a strong clean electricity start with solar up 33.8% Forty-eight days into 2025, CAISO gas use for electricity is down almost 28%, while battery use is up 78%, and solar has already met 100% of demand in the midst of winter.
Experts weigh in on solar recycling, repowering and public policy A panel at RE+ Northeast 2025 considered many of the tough questions centered around solar end of use.
U.S. solar cell manufacturer shoring up supply chain with second multi-year agreement ES Foundry announced a multi-year agreement to supply 300 MW of U.S.-made solar cells to Bila Solar, an Indianapolis-based maker of ultra-lightweight solar modules.
Yotta Energy replaces ballast blocks with battery storage The energy storage startup’s new plug-and-play modules will provide a kilowatt of storage in a small package.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
