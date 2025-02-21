In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Massachusetts allows increased demand charges to drive energy storage The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved a rate change that allows large electricity customers, specifically large business customers, to pay a transmission coincident peak demand charge instead of a volumetric transmission charge.

Record-breaking rates of solar connected to the power grid in 2024 A new report by the Business Council for Sustainable Energy and BloombergNEF unpacks the market and policy trends facing the U.S. solar industry.

California off to a strong clean electricity start with solar up 33.8% Forty-eight days into 2025, CAISO gas use for electricity is down almost 28%, while battery use is up 78%, and solar has already met 100% of demand in the midst of winter.

Experts weigh in on solar recycling, repowering and public policy A panel at RE+ Northeast 2025 considered many of the tough questions centered around solar end of use.

U.S. solar cell manufacturer shoring up supply chain with second multi-year agreement ES Foundry announced a multi-year agreement to supply 300 MW of U.S.-made solar cells to Bila Solar, an Indianapolis-based maker of ultra-lightweight solar modules.

Yotta Energy replaces ballast blocks with battery storage The energy storage startup’s new plug-and-play modules will provide a kilowatt of storage in a small package.