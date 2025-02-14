Sunrise brief: RE+ Northeast 2025 focuses on the new era of American energy dominance

RE+ Northeast 2025: Focusing on the new era of American energy dominance With uncertainty surrounding the effect of changing federal policies on the renewable energy industry, the importance of strong state energy policy was a topic of discussion at this week’s RE+ Northeast.

Bipartisan action on Capitol Hill to protect critical energy credits Clean energy investment strengthens energy security, creates jobs in their districts and ensures long-term economic stability—and Republican-led states are seeing some of the largest clean energy investments, with hundreds of projects and jobs in their backyards.

New York could reach 8 GW of flexible electricity demand by 2040, helping balance renewables Savings due to flexible demand could approach $3 billion per year by 2040.

Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV The new single-phase off-grid inverters have an AC output power ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW, Deye reports. The systems feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency rate of 96.5%.