Sunrise brief: RE+ Northeast 2025 focuses on the new era of American energy dominance

RE+ Northeast 2025: Focusing on the new era of American energy dominance With uncertainty surrounding the effect of changing federal policies on the renewable energy industry, the importance of strong state energy policy was a topic of discussion at this week’s RE+ Northeast.
Bipartisan action on Capitol Hill to protect critical energy credits Clean energy investment strengthens energy security, creates jobs in their districts and ensures long-term economic stability—and Republican-led states are seeing some of the largest clean energy investments, with hundreds of projects and jobs in their backyards.
New York could reach 8 GW of flexible electricity demand by 2040, helping balance renewables Savings due to flexible demand could approach $3 billion per year by 2040.
Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV The new single-phase off-grid inverters have an AC output power ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW, Deye reports. The systems feature a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency rate of 96.5%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.