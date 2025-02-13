JinkoSolar sues Waaree Energies for alleged TOPCon patent infringement

From pv magazine Global

JinkoSolar, through its subsidiaries Shanghai Jinko Green Energy Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., has sued Indian solar company Waaree Energies and its U.S. subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas, in the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas, alleging infringement of its n-type TOPCon patent, US11,824,136B2.

Waaree Energies, founded in 1989, is the flagship company of the Waaree Group, India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer. It operates four PV manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, India, with a combined capacity of 12 GW as of June 2024. In December 2024, Waaree Solar Americas began producing solar modules at its new 1.6 GW plant in Brookshire, Texas.

The disputed patent, granted to JinkoSolar in the US in 2023, covers “solar cells, methods of manufacture, and photovoltaic modules.” JinkoSolar has also sought patent protection in key global markets, including China, Japan, Australia, and the European Union.

As of press time, Waaree Energies has not responded to pv magazine’s request for comment.

JinkoSolar has recently filed multiple patent infringement lawsuits to protect its intellectual property and counter what it views as unlawful competition. In December 2024, it sued VSUN Solar, a subsidiary of Japan’s Fuji Solar, in the United States, followed by actions against Longi in China, Japan and Australia in early 2025.