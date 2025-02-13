Bipartisan action on Capitol Hill to protect critical energy credits

Recently over 160 clean energy leaders from across the country convened in Washington, D.C., to send a clear message to Congress: protecting the energy tax credits that have created 400,000 good-paying jobs is a must. Like we told every member of Congress we spoke to, this is not a Democratic or Republican issue—it’s an American one.

Since 2022, federal clean energy investments have fueled the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs, revitalized American manufacturing, and lowered energy costs for families. These policies have supercharged economic growth in red and blue states alike, proving that clean energy has and should continue to have bipartisan support.

Yet, more than 80% of clean energy investment dollars and 70% of clean energy jobs have gone to Republican-represented districts states like Georgia, South Carolina, Michigan, and North Carolina are seeing thousands of new clean energy jobs boosting their local economies.

During our meetings on Capitol Hill, one thing was clear: clean energy is driving job creation and investment at an unprecedented pace. But these gains are at risk if Congress rolls back the tax credits that have made this progress possible. Without these incentives, companies will be forced to cut energy production, cancel projects, and lay off workers. This would allow foreign competitors to dominate the U.S. in global clean energy and technology markets.

Energy tax credits have been a critical catalyst for economic growth. New solar, wind, and battery manufacturing projects are popping up in communities nationwide, bringing well-paying jobs and revitalizing local economies.

At the same time, these policies are delivering direct savings to consumers. Home energy efficiency programs and expanded clean energy deployment have helped lower household electricity costs, providing relief to families facing high utility bills.

We met with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle because this issue affects every congressional district in America. We know that clean energy investment strengthens energy security, creates jobs in their districts, and ensures long-term economic stability—and we know Republican-led states are seeing some of the largest clean energy investments, with hundreds of projects and jobs in their backyards.

Recent testimony in the Ways and Means hearings highlight growing GOP support of energy tax credits, as many clean energy projects are thriving in Republican-led districts. In Arizona’s 6th district, Lucid Motors is manufacturing cutting-edge electric vehicles, creating high-paying jobs and strengthening the local economy. In Iowa, Nordex has helped build a booming wind energy sector, employing workers in Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ district. With so many clean energy jobs rooted in their communities, GOP members face a clear choice: protect the

economic gains their constituents rely on or advance a budget framework that could put these investments at risk.

Businesses, workers, and families in every state stand to lose if Congress fails to protect these policies, including the more than 3.5 million American workers that the clean energy economy supports.

The clean energy industry is prepared to continue leading the charge toward a stronger, more resilient economy—but we need a stable policy to do it. Congress must put partisanship aside and commit to protecting the policies that are creating jobs, reducing household costs, and securing America’s energy future.

Andrew Reagan is president of Clean Energy for America., a network of clean energy supporters.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.