Sunrise brief: New entrant in U.S. solar cell manufacturing secures multi-year, multi-GW contract

Solar facility on Kentucky reclaimed coal mine now operational The Martin County Solar Project was developed by Savion and Edelen Renewables on a 1,200 acre former mountaintop coal mine, employing over 300 during construction.
People on the move: One Power, Spearmint, NeoVolta and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
BLM seeks public’s input for 700 MW solar, energy storage center in Arizona The proposed Ranegras Plains Energy Center is a 700 MW solar facility and energy storage system in Arizona.
New entrant in U.S. solar cell manufacturing secures multi-year, multi-GW contract ES Foundry, a U.S.-owned cell manufacturer based in South Carolina, secured its first contract with top-tier solar module maker.
Five solar businesses added to forced labor list, banned from U.S. entry Under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), five businesses in China were added to an entity list, making them ineligible to provide products and services in the United States.
