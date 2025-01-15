Utility-scale solar developer Origis Energy secures $1 billion investment

Miami-headquartered Origis Energy announced it has a new investor, Brookfield Asset Management. Along with majority owner Antin Infrastructure Partners, a utility-scale solar developer, said the two investment groups have agreed to strategic investments of over $1 billion in the company.

Brookfield is investing through its Infrastructure Structured Solutions strategy, alongside affiliated entities. The funds are expected to help Origis Energy accelerate its portfolio of solar and battery energy storage assets.

“With two of the world’s most well-respected renewable power infrastructure investors as our partners, we will accelerate our mission and strategy to provide cost-effective, carbon-free electricity to customers across the United States,” said Vikas Anand, chief executive officer, Orgis Energy.

Origis Energy was advised by PJT Partners, J.P. Morgan, and Santander with Latham & Watkins serving as legal advisors. Vinson & Elkins served as Brookfield’s legal advisor.

Founded in 2008, Origis has operated as an Antin Infrastructure Partners portfolio company since 2021. It build and operates large-scale renewable energy projects in the United States.

The company currently operates about 1 GW of solar and storage across four states, with an additional 3 GW in-construction or construction-ready, and a further 25 GW in total development pipeline. Origis was recently ranked the fifth largest utility-scale solar developer through 2028 by S&P Global.

Project financing

Origis Energy also recently announced it secured $415 million in funding, including construction, term debt and tax equity financing from Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and Advantage Capital.

The funds support a 145 MW project in Texas that is expected to produce enough to power equivalent demand of about 49,000 homes. Swift Air Solar will provide its electricity to Stratos, a direct air capture facility.

Origis Energy told pv magazine USA the project’s racking is expected to be provided by Array Technologies, and Sungrow will provide project inverters. Boviet Solar is the solar module supplier for the project.