Sunrise brief: Vista Sands 1.3 GW solar project approved in Wisconsin

Vista Sands 1.3 GW solar project approved in Wisconsin After extensive environmental review, Doral Renewables’ Vista Sands Solar project is now praised for the potential for this to be one of the most beneficial and impactful projects in Wisconsin.
Peak Energy establishes sodium-ion battery cell engineering center in Colorado The company seeks to commercialize alternatives to utility-scale lithium-ion storage.
Camp Pendleton bags $42 million for zinc-ion battery storage Awarded by California’s Long Duration Energy Storage program, the grant will enable International Electric Power to install six megawatts of storage at one of the country’s busiest installations.
Survey captures wide-spread optimism for solar’s future, but respondents divided over AI Nearly two-thirds of a survey’s respondents said they believe solar will become the dominant energy source in their country. However, the survey also captured many challenges the OEMs, technicians and solar installers face.
Phillips 66 to power oil refinery with solar The global oil business partnered with NextEra Energy to develop on-site solar power to run its refinery.
New installation projects for U.S. Army, New York community solar Two 6.5 MW projects located on the Fort Johnson U.S. Army installation are underway, and a new 5 MW community solar project in New York is complete.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
