Vista Sands 1.3 GW solar project approved in Wisconsin

Situated on 8,500 private acres in Portage County, Wisconsin, the Vista Sands Solar Farm project had run up against much public opposition, which is not unusual for such a large project. Much of the opposition was centered around the solar project being situated next to the Buena Vista State Wildlife Area, home to a large population of greater prairie-chickens, a once near-extinct species.

With public opposition in mind, the developer, Doral Renewables engaged research and analytics firm Quantum Energy to investigate the impact of its proposed project. The subsequent report lays out in detail the positive effects the community can expect from the ground-mounted, single-axis tracker PV array once connected to grid.

The study found that the Vista Sands project would eliminate approximately 1.2 GWh of natural gas generation and 950 GWh of coal generation on the MISO regional grid annually. With expected production at 2.3 GWh, approximately 94% of the electricity generated by Vista Sands would displace fossil fuel generation. This equates to avoiding 1.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide and 1,129 metric tons of particulate matter emissions in its first year of operation.

The analysis also projects that Vista Sands would prevent 3,260 metric tons of soil acidification emissions annually with attending public health and ecosystem benefits. Overall, the reductions in global and local pollutants are projected to produce approximately $630 million in additional economic gains in the first year alone, attributed to the reduction in healthcare costs and ecosystem preservation services.

The result was approval by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) of what will be the largest solar project in the state. The PSCW will follow the oral decision with a written order finalizing the project’s approval.

During the open hearing, commissioners described the project as one of the most beneficial and impactful projects in Wisconsin for its potential to deliver extraordinary value for the state. The PSC further praised Vista Sands’ “thorough and robust community engagement process” and described Vista Sands’ communication and outreach as “proactive and transparent that created awareness, helped educate and built relationships and trust.”

Vista Sands Solar represents a total capital investment of over $1 billion and will create approximately 500 jobs during construction and about 50 permanent jobs. The developer expects the project to support to local communities through utility aid payments that are estimated to exceed $6 million annually to Portage County and the municipalities hosting the project.

Some of the environmental promises made by Doral Renewables includes the restoration of up to 7,900 acres of agricultural land in the vicinity of the wildlife area. The area under development will be seeded with a beneficial wildflower mix, and development is designed to have no negative effect on waterways. In addition, Doral Renewables agreed to not construct solar within 500 feet of important habitat for the great prairie chicken.

Approval of a 1.3 GW solar project in Wisconsin is significant, as the state currently has 2.6 GW of solar installed, or enough to power 446,032 homes, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association. In comparison, Vista Sands will produce enough electricity to power about 200,000 homes.

“With years of careful planning and deep community engagement, Vista Sands’ approval represents a transformative opportunity for local economies in Portage County and a major step forward for Wisconsin in achieving its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Jon Baker, vice president of development at Doral Renewables and project manager for the Vista Sands Solar project.