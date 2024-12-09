Sunrise brief: Maxeon Solar reports $179 million Q3 loss

Nexamp to bring 350 MW of distributed solar power generation to Illinois and New York The portfolio is expected to reduce the cost of electricity for more than 10,000 households and provide an estimated 3,000 jobs.

Stable GPM polysilicon prices post-antidumping duty rates, optimism on firm demand In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

The frost heave challenge in solar installations A Terrasmart Innovation Engineer looks at ways of overcoming weather challenges particular to the installing solar in Midwest states.

Fully electric, net-zero Wisconsin school powered by a microgrid A microgrid installed at the Maplewood Intermediate/Middle School is said to be the largest in the state and will save the school district an estimated $190,000 in annual energy costs.

Largest solar and energy storage project in U.S. achieves regulatory approval Sunstone Solar is a 1.2 GW solar, 1.2 GW battery energy storage project planned for eastern Oregon.