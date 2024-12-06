Fully electric, net-zero Wisconsin school powered by a microgrid

Eaton will provide a renewable energy microgrid to support affordable, sustainable and resilient power at Wisconsin’s second net-zero school.

A microgrid is being installed at the brand new Maplewood Intermediate/Middle School in Menasha, Wisconsin with a goal of helping the school achieve net-zero status.

Supplied by Eaton, the microgrid that is said to be the largest in the state is expected to be complete in 2025. Eaton expects the installation to save the district $190,000 in annual energy costs.

The Menasha Joint School District is constructing Maplewood Intermediate/Middle School from the ground-up to provide a modern and sustainable learning environment that uses advanced energy conservation strategies and contributes to regional carbon neutrality goals.

The solar-plus-storage microgrid incorporates 1.3 MWac of solar, energy storage and natural gas generators to generate all the energy required for operations.

An Eaton spokesperson told pv magazine USA that the system includes 2,741 REC 420 W solar panels, 17 SMA Tripower Core 1 inverters, and Unirac Ecofoot ballasted racking. The 1 MWh Eaton lithium iron phosphate batteries are stored in shipping containers located on the school grounds, behind a privacy fence.

“One major goal for the district was to ensure our new facility was an energy efficient and sustainable model conserving taxpayer dollars and natural resources,” said Brian Adesso, director of business services at Menasha Joint School District.

The microgrid storage system is Eaton’s xStorage BESS, which uses Eaton’s microgrid controller to let the school tap into stored energy when utility rates are highest, then dispatches energy if an outage is detected or when energy markets are favorable for selling excess energy back to the grid.

Eaton reports that the Menasha Joint School District is pursuing the domestic content adder tax credits to maximize the project’s value.

“This project is a prime example of how sustainable electrification can support a stronger and greener future,” said Nelly Maximous, vice president of energy transition sales at Eaton. “We’re confident our proven expertise and clean energy management solutions will provide long-term value for the region, school district and environment.”