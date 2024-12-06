In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

U.S. solar cell manufacturing begins, with sights set on supply chain gap

According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2024 report, domestic module manufacturing will be able to keep up with the rapid pace of growth in the U.S. solar industry, and cell production is ramping up.

Fossil fuel companies sued by all New England states, except one

Maine is the most recent state to sue fossil fuel companies for deception, negligence and more. New Hampshire is the one New England holdout that has not joined its neighbors in taking a stand against fossil fuel companies’ role in causing climate change.

A Virginia proposal would give the state a role in siting solar and storage over 20 MW

A draft recommendation calls for creating a Virginia advisory board that would regularize permitting of large solar and storage projects, to help guide the state toward meeting its clean energy goals.

The launch of a new renewable energy investment bank

Catalina Energy Capital reports it has three significant solar and battery energy storage infrastructure deals complete and is on track to advise on over 4 GW of solar and storage assets by the end of this year.

Treasury releases final rules for clean energy Investment Tax Credit

Rules for the 48E Energy Credit within the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act have been released.

