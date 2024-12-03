Sunrise brief: U.S. sets antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

New York state’s self-developed 3.5 GW portfolio under due diligence Under pressure to achieve its 100% clean energy goals by 2040, the NYPA, operating under enhanced authority granted in 2023, is advancing its first 40 self-developed clean energy projects.

The launch of a new renewable energy investment bank Catalina Energy Capital reports it has three significant solar and battery energy storage infrastructure deals complete and is on track to advise on over 4 GW of solar and storage assets by the end of this year.

U.S. sets antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells U.S. trade officials have announced preliminary affirmative determinations for antidumping duties on crystalline solar cell imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The tariffs range from 21.31% to 271.28% depending on the company and country.

Solar wafer prices stable, potential price hikes loom amid trade policy changes In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

North America faces cloudy November with few brights for solar In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that November proved challenging for solar energy across most of the U.S. and Canada, as persistent cloud cover reduced solar irradiance.

SolarEdge launches mobile app for residential, C&I solar installers The company’s new mobile app is designed to combine all operations for solar installers, from installations and commissioning to management and servicing, in one streamlined platform.

Air Energy launches to bring solid-state lithium-air batteries closer to commercialization While some may call it a fairytale chemistry, solid-state lithium-air battery (SS-LAB) technology is now a step closer to commercial reality with the foundation of Air Energy. The startup has set out to scale the application of this promising technology over the next five years.

GameChange Solar releases solar tracker topography design tool The new TopoSmart+ software enables users to find the most cost-effective topography and design plan to install the company’s Genius Tracker solar mounts at a given location.