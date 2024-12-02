U.S. sets antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DoC) has announced preliminary antidumping rates on crystalline solar cell imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Tariffs from 21.31% to as high as 271.28% have been set, differing according to company and country. A full list of preliminary tariffs can be seen on the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) website.

The preliminary determinations are the second set to be announced in a trade case brought by The American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee earlier this year, over concerns that imported solar cells from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are harming the U.S. domestic solar market.

At the start of October, the DoC announced a preliminary decision on countervailing duties (CVD) for solar cells and modules imported from the four countries, with rates ranging from 0.14% to 292.61%, depending on company and country.

According to details on the ITA’s website, final determinations on the antidumping duties are scheduled to be made on April 18, 2025, with the U.S. International Trade Commission expected to finalize the determinations on June 2, 2025, ahead of an issuance of orders a week later.