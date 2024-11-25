Sunrise brief: Gautam Adani indicted in U.S for alleged solar-related bribery scheme

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Global solar module prices stable-to-soft as markets absorb news of U.S. election, policy changes In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Gautam Adani indicted in U.S for alleged solar-related bribery scheme Gautam Adani faces an indictment in the United States over claims it led a scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure multibillion-dollar solar contracts. The charges allege the group concealed its actions while seeking capital from U.S. and global investors.

All solar cell efficiencies at a glance – updated The research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 65 of the solar cell efficiency tables. There are 17 new results reported in the new version.

Northvolt CEO steps down following bankruptcy filing Company co-founder Peter Carlsson steps down from CEO position at Northvolt in the wake of Chapter 11 announcement in the United States. The Swedish battery maker has embarked on a debt restructuring process and is seeking new sources of funding.

Vertical solar power at U.S. airports Vertical solar at airports can reduce energy costs, provide a revenue stream and enhance operational efficiency and public image.