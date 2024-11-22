In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

U.S. Congressmen introduce bill to block implementation of 45X tax credit

Congressmen John Moolenaar and Jared Golden introduced a new bill that aims to halt advanced manufacturing tax credits.

Corporate America vastly increases investment in solar and storage

Technology firms are the dominant industry investing in solar as electricity demand soars to keep pace with data center growth.

A fast interconnection process like that used in Texas is widely supported

Texas is quickly adding solar, wind and storage to its grid by using a relatively simple interconnection process, and now 24 industry participants have expressed support for the use of a similarly streamlined process across the nation.

Final rules on direct pay expand access to clean energy tax credits

The final regulations provide greater clarity and flexibility for direct pay eligible entities that want to jointly invest in clean energy projects.

Looming Trump tariffs drive rush on imports, push shipping costs higher

Freight costs are rising as businesses rush to import goods ahead of higher tariffs promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Chinese and European products.

