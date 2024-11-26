Sunrise brief: California’s new community solar program still isn’t working

Maine will not pursue a distribution system operator to advance distributed resources The Maine Governor’s Energy Office has invited comments on how the state may best meet its energy system goals, including growth of distributed energy resources. The office is not pursuing a distribution system operator as a means to meet those goals.
Eaton releases commercial, industrial BESS Eaton says its new xStorage commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (BESS) offers storage capacities ranging from 250 kWh to 1,000 kWh, using lithium iron phosphate batteries with self-contained liquid cooling.
Utility-scale battery storage best practices to mitigate hazards Report from Leeward Renewable Energy finds that improving chemistries, management systems and knowledge are helping.
Massachusetts Governor signs transformative clean energy legislation Senate bill 2967 establishes the Office of Environmental Justice and Equity and includes environmental justice protects that will boost community solar in the Commonwealth.
California new community solar program still isn’t working pv magazine USA spoke with Aaron Halimi, founder and president of Renewable Properties, and Derek Chernow, Western Regional Director for the Coalition for Community Solar Access, about the impact of California Public Utilities Commission’s final decision on the state’s community solar projects.
Solar financing is alive and well Funding for solar manufacturing, project development, and more continues to roll in, as evidenced by three hundred-million-plus deals struck this week.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.