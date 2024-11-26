Sunrise brief: California’s new community solar program still isn’t working

Maine will not pursue a distribution system operator to advance distributed resources The Maine Governor’s Energy Office has invited comments on how the state may best meet its energy system goals, including growth of distributed energy resources. The office is not pursuing a distribution system operator as a means to meet those goals.

Eaton releases commercial, industrial BESS Eaton says its new xStorage commercial and industrial battery energy storage system (BESS) offers storage capacities ranging from 250 kWh to 1,000 kWh, using lithium iron phosphate batteries with self-contained liquid cooling.

Utility-scale battery storage best practices to mitigate hazards Report from Leeward Renewable Energy finds that improving chemistries, management systems and knowledge are helping.

Massachusetts Governor signs transformative clean energy legislation Senate bill 2967 establishes the Office of Environmental Justice and Equity and includes environmental justice protects that will boost community solar in the Commonwealth.

California new community solar program still isn’t working pv magazine USA spoke with Aaron Halimi, founder and president of Renewable Properties, and Derek Chernow, Western Regional Director for the Coalition for Community Solar Access, about the impact of California Public Utilities Commission’s final decision on the state’s community solar projects.

Solar financing is alive and well Funding for solar manufacturing, project development, and more continues to roll in, as evidenced by three hundred-million-plus deals struck this week.