Eaton releases commercial, industrial BESS

From ESS News
Eaton, a US-based power management company, has launched a new BESS for commercial and industrial use. The xStorage system offers a usable energy capacity ranging from 250 kWh to 1,000 kWh.
“The BESS transforms facilities from loads on the grid into intelligent energy assets by accumulating energy from onsite generation sources and discharging the energy strategically to make the biggest impact,” the company said. “The solution enables customers to tap into stored energy when utility rates are highest, if an outage is detected, or when energy markets are favorable for selling excess energy back onto the grid.”
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.