Enphase introduces portable off-grid battery

Enphase Energy, a global leader in solar microinverter manufacturing, announced it has released a portable battery bank, enabling users to back up their appliances during outages or carry power to off-grid locations. It is available to customers in the U.S.

The new product, the IQ PowerPack 1500, is a 1.5 kW portable energy system that can power small appliances at home, at work, or outdoors. It has built-in Enphase IQ8 microinverters, the same used for rooftop solar installations, to enable solar powered charging of the battery.

The battery provides backup power, charging small devices when grid outages occur. It supports off-grid use and can be transported with an optional folding cart accessory.

The PowerPack 1500 can be charged in about 75 minutes from a wall outlet, or in about four hours from two 200 W solar portable solar panels, also sold seperately from the battery. It can also be charged via a 12 V charging cable.

The device can power up to 11 independent appliances through its four 120 V ports, one 12 V output port, four USB-A, and two USB-C ports.

Enphase’s website has a tool where you can select various appliances to see how long they run on the battery. Scroll down about halfway on this page to interact with the tool. For instance, a 65 W laptop and a 10 W phone can both be powered for 15 hours by the battery, or a 400 W fridge and a 100 W television can be powered for up to 5 hours 30 minutes on a full charge.

The device has a 7-inch LCD touch screen for managing the battery. It is equipped with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular capability to connect with the cloud for operational software updates. Customers can remotely monitor the device through the Enphase app, similarly to their rooftop solar and home battery energy storage devices.

The portable battery is certified for system safety and temporary outdoor test requirements (UL 2743), battery pack safety (UL 1642), and thermal runaway protection (UL 9540A). The product complies with Federal Communications Commission Electromagnetic Interference (FCC EMI) and cellular carrier certification standards.

The PowerPack 1500, portable solar panels, and carrying carry come with a five-year limited warranty. The products are expected to begin shipping in December 2024.

Fremont, California based Enphase Energy is the largest global supplier of solar microinverters, with over 4.5 million Enphase-based solar arrays deployed in more than 160 countries.

“We are excited to expand into this rapidly growing consumer market,” said Gokul Krishnan, senior vice president and general manager of the consumer business unit at Enphase Energy. “While portable energy systems aren’t new, the IQ PowerPack 1500 sets a new standard. With unmatched quality, reliability, and ease of use, we are proud to deliver the best solution for customers looking to meet their energy needs anytime, anywhere.”