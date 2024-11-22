Sunrise brief: Bill introduced to halt 45X manufacturing tax credits

Michigan townships challenge state’s solar control A lawsuit alleges that Michigan’s takeover of zoning authority for large-scale solar and wind projects violates the state’s rulemaking process.
Silfab secures $100 million to manufacture solar cells in U.S. Half of the funding is coming from a $50 million equity investment and the other half from a green loan, which will enable Silfab to scale its solar cell manufacturing plant in South Carolina.
Panasonic releases new R32 heat pumps Panasonic launched its new R32 heat pumps for the Canadian market, introducing the Exterios Z and ClimaPure XZ series. The models offer heating capacities ranging from 10,900 Btu/h to 28,800 Btu/h, depending on specifications.
Brown University’s solar project, the largest in the state, is complete MN8 Energy announced it completed construction of Brown University’s unprecedented solar facility.
U.S. Congress introduces bill to block implementation of 45X tax credit Congressmen John Moolenaar and Jared Golden introduced a new bill that aims to halt advanced manufacturing tax credits.
