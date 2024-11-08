In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Solar stocks nosedive as Trump victory is secured

With a Republican White House, Senate, and the House of Representatives up for grabs, core solar industrial policy will possibly be repealed

The future of clean energy policies in a new Trump administration

With passage of a trifecta of clean energy legislation, the U.S. now has strong industrial policy that is building out domestic manufacturing, bringing jobs to the U.S., increasing clean energy capacity, driving the economy and more. What could change?

Sunrun CEO: “Grandpa’s grid is not built to supply consumers what they need”

Mary Powell, chief executive officer of major U.S. residential solar installer Sunrun delivered a keynote address on the promise of distributed energy during pv magazine USA Week 2024.

Pennsylvania queued solar projects would increase total capacity 18x

Analysis by LandGate shows that Pennsylvania has 562 MW of solar power operating, with 10,469 MW waiting in queues.

Freyr to acquire Trina Solar U.S. manufacturing assets

The battery maker reports that acquiring the module manufacturing assets is the first step in its plan to build out a vertically integrated domestic manufacturing footprint that will next include a 5 GW solar cell facility.