Sunrise brief: Are California’s electricity prices rising because customers are installing solar panels?

From production to disposal: Addressing toxicity concerns in lithium batteries As we strive for an equitable and sustainable energy future, addressing safety and toxicity challenges are driving the search for innovative, lithium-free battery technologies that can offer comparable performance without compromising safety or environmental impact.

Renewable microgrid projects in remote and tribal communities to receive federal support A federal partnership program will offer financial and technical assistance to remote and tribal communities that are at any stage of microgrid planning or development.

Are California’s electricity prices rising because customers are installing solar panels? Electricity rates are rising in California. Utilities say rooftop solar is to blame. Grid expert and economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui comments.

SolarEdge posts $1.21 billion net loss in Q3 SolarEdge reported $260.9 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, down from $725.3 million in the same quarter last year. The Israeli manufacturer also posted an operating loss of more than $1 billion, with 850 MW of inverters and 189 MWh of batteries shipped for PV applications.

Battery recycler wins $475 million loan from Department of Energy The loan will support Li-Cycle in further advancing a lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Rochester, New York, which may then become a source of battery materials.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories of the past week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.