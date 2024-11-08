Battery recycler wins $475M loan from Department of Energy

From ESS News
In a win for the US battery recycling sector, Li-Cycle Holdings announced that it has secured a $475 million loan facility from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office.
This landmark financing will support the development of Li-Cycle’s facility in New York state dubbed its Rochester Hub, which the company said would become North America’s first “commercial hydrometallurgical resource recovery facility.”
It would then become a significant domestic source of recycled critical materials for producing lithium-ion batteries, including battery-grade lithium carbonate and mixed hydroxide precipitate or MHP. MHP is an intermediate product containing nickel, cobalt, and manganese metals.
The DOE Loan Facility, which includes up to $445 million in principal and $30 million in capitalized interest, represents the first time the agency has provided financing to a lithium-ion battery recycler. This signals the DOE’s recognition of Li-Cycle’s pivotal role in building a sustainable, domestically-sourced battery supply chain.
“Securing the DOE Loan Facility is a strong endorsement of Li-Cycle’s recycling technology and its importance to the electrification transition,” said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle’s President and CEO. “This financing will enable us to advance the Rochester Hub, which will be a significant domestic source of critical battery materials.”
Continue reading on ESS News…
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.