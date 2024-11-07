Sunrise brief: Solar stocks nosedive as Trump victory is secured

How to become a solar installer The solar industry is booming, and so is the demand for skilled workers. Over 263,000 people are already employed in solar across the U.S., but the industry needs to reach more than a million by the end of the decade.

The future of clean energy policies in a new Trump administration With passage of a trifecta of clean energy legislation, the U.S. now has strong industrial policy that is building out domestic manufacturing, bringing jobs to the U.S., increasing clean energy capacity, driving the economy and more. What could change?

Argonne Lab unveils technique to track battery aging in real time Researchers are using magnetic resonance to track chemical changes inside working lithium battery cells. without destroying the test cells.

Solar stocks nosedive as Trump victory is secured With a Republican White House, Senate and the House of Representatives up for grabs, core solar industrial policy will possibly be repealed.

Freyr to acquire Trina Solar U.S. manufacturing assets The battery maker reports that acquiring the module manufacturing assets is the first step in its plan to build out a vertically integrated domestic manufacturing footprint that will next include a 5 GW solar cell facility.

Watch: The solar and storage “home energy evolution” Residential solar installers are evolving to include energy storage, EV charging, and more. A panel discussed this evolution of distributed energy and the state of the market at pv magazine USA week.