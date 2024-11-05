Sunrise brief: Grandpa’s grid is not built to supply consumers what they need

Utility-scale solar additions hit 46.8 GW since start of 2023, says Wiki-Solar PV data consultancy Wiki-Solar says the world’s top solar developers have added nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity since early 2023, raising their cumulative capacity to 146.7 GW – more than one-fifth of the global total.

Primergy closes $225 million in financing for solar-plus-storage portfolio The financing includes a $125 million tax credit sale for Gemini, one of the largest solar-plus-storage facilities operating in the US

Software upgrade intended to speed interconnection could receive $49 million grant Software firm GridUnity aims to reduce interconnection times for utility-scale solar by at least a year through its real-time communication platform that brings transparency to interconnection stakeholders. Three grid operators use an early version of the software.

Canadian solar glass manufacturer to open US factory Canadian Premium Sand plans a 4 GW per year solar glass factory in the United States and 6 GW annually in Manitoba, Canada.

Sunrun CEO: “Grandpa’s grid is not built to supply consumers what they need” Mary Powell, chief executive officer of major US residential solar installer Sunrun delivered a keynote address on the promise of distributed energy during pv magazine USA week this October.

‘There is no such thing as a global patent’ Jeffrey Saltman, partner at U.S. intellectual property law firm Fisch Sigler LLP, recently spoke to pv magazine about the rising number of patent lawsuits between PV module manufacturers.