In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

Greentech Renewables Raleigh, Footprint Project, Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, and the NC Sustainable Energy Association are partnering on bringing solar and battery microgrids to Western North Carolina.
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says a low-income tax credit “adder,” which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Investment Tax Credit (ITC), will be replaced by a regime that does not apply to energy storage systems.
There are thousands of extraordinarily good pumped hydro energy storage sites around the world with extraordinarily low capital cost. When coupled with batteries, the resulting hybrid system has large energy storage, low cost for both energy and power, and rapid response. Storage is a solved problem.
While some Texas lawmakers are pushing restrictions to solar development, 89% of surveyed Texans, including 83% of self-identified Trump voters, said they support the right for property owners to lease land for solar development.
To help states launch programs to compensate owners of distributed batteries for providing energy at peak times, Solar United Neighbors has developed model legislative language. Under one approach, the owner of a 5 kW battery could earn $1,100 per year.
