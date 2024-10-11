In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week

pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.

Shutterstock

Solar companies unite in Helene disaster relief in North Carolina

Disaster relief underway in Asheville area after Hurricane Helene

Image: NCDOTcommunications, CC BY 2.0 via Wikicommons

Greentech Renewables Raleigh, Footprint Project, Land of Sky Regional Council of Governments, and the NC Sustainable Energy Association are partnering on bringing solar and battery microgrids to Western North Carolina.

 

IRA tax changes will leave energy storage in the cold

Overhead view of energy storage project at Monolith Substation, Tehachapi, CA.

Image: Sandia National Laboratories

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) says a low-income tax credit “adder,” which is part of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Investment Tax Credit (ITC), will be replaced by a regime that does not apply to energy storage systems.

Energy storage is a solved problem

There are thousands of extraordinarily good pumped hydro energy storage sites around the world with extraordinarily low capital cost. When coupled with batteries, the resulting hybrid system has large energy storage, low cost for both energy and power, and rapid response. Storage is a solved problem.

Over 60% of surveyed Trump voters in Texas said they support solar tax credits

Red-Tailed Hawk solar plant in Texas.

Image: Acciona Energía

While some Texas lawmakers are pushing restrictions to solar development, 89% of surveyed Texans, including 83% of self-identified Trump voters, said they support the right for property owners to lease land for solar development.

Enabling distributed battery owners in every state to earn compensation

To help states launch programs to compensate owners of distributed batteries for providing energy at peak times, Solar United Neighbors has developed model legislative language. Under one approach, the owner of a 5 kW battery could earn $1,100 per year.

 

 

