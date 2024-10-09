Over 60% of surveyed Trump voters in Texas said they support solar tax credits

A new poll found overwhelming popularity of solar as an electricity source in the state of Texas. A survey by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Global Strategy Group (GSG), and North Star Opinion Research found that solar had the most support among technology types among surveyed Texans.

When asked “My electric utility should get more electricity from…” about 73% of respondents said solar power. Solar was followed by wind (69%), natural gas (67%), while sentiments were split on nuclear (50%), and coal was not supported (40%).

The survey was conducted with 800 respondents in Texas with geographically diverse locations. Politically, 48% of respondents identified as Republican, 40% Democrat or independent leaning Democrat, and 12% fully independent. Of the total, about 28% identified as Trump supporters, while about 19% were more supportive of the GOP in general.

Despite a wide range of political views, the respondents came together in their support for solar energy. About 90% of respondents said they agree the Texas grid is in need of modernization, 73% said solar paired with batteries would make the grid more resilient to storms, and 71% said solar plus batteries would make the grid more reliable.

Texas installed the most solar power of any state through the first half of 2024, and SEIA forecasts the Lone Star State to rank first nationally in solar growth over the next five years. Texas’ solar industry invested $13.4 billion into the state economy in 2023. About 76% of Texans across party lines agree that solar is good for the economy, and 72% said increasing the use of solar power would save Texas families money.

Only 44% of self-identified Trump voters said they agree that Texas policymakers should do more to encourage the use of solar power. Despite this, 61% of Texas Trump voters said they supported tax credits, rebates, and other incentives the encourage the expansion of clean energy. Overall, 80% of survey respondents said they support incentives like those set forth in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

Texans are known for their belief in personal property rights, and this survey showed no exception. Nearly 90% of Texans, including 83% of surveyed Trump voters said they agree that farmers and property owners should have the right to lease their land for solar projects.

More than 80% of Texans said they lawmakers to maintain a level playing field and let solar compete with oil and gas. Despite this, industry members have warned of potential upcoming permitting clamp-downs resulting from the 2025 Texas legislature session.

“Texas officials who hinder solar development are out of step with what voters want: more solar,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and chief executive officer of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Find the poll sheet here and results here.