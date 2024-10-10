Sunrise brief: Over 60% of surveyed Trump voters in Texas said they support solar tax credits

Heliene receives $54 million investment to boost U.S. manufacturing The closing of the strategic equity investment from Transition Equity Partners will help Heliene build out both solar cell and module manufacturing in the U.S.
Enabling distributed battery owners in every state to earn compensation To help states launch programs to compensate owners of distributed batteries for providing energy at peak times, Solar United Neighbors has developed model legislative language. Under one approach, the owner of a 5 kW battery could earn $1,100 per year.
MIT scientists build PV-driven desalination system that reacts to changes in sunlight The proposed brackish water desalination system uses photovoltaic electrodialysis to enable direct-drive desalination at high production rates. It already operated for 6 months on real brackish groundwater and was reportedly able to use 94% of the extracted PV energy.
Over 60% of surveyed Trump voters in Texas said they support solar tax credits While some Texas lawmakers are pushing restrictions to solar development, 89% of surveyed Texans, including 83% of self-identified Trump voters, said they support the right for property owners to lease land for solar development.
Analyzing countervailing duty tariff rates on solar cells Import tariff rates range from 0.14% to nearly 300% of the cost of shipped goods on certain solar cells and modules shipped from Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand.
Good morning, thank you for this news about the solar-activated water desalinizing system, and collecting atmospheric water… Used to read about the ultraviolet light? “Freewater” machine that the US military had, years ago. Was real? and now industrial scale?…
