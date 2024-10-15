Sunrise brief: California installs 10 GW of utility-scale batteries

U.S. solar generation strong outside Hurricane Milton’s localized impacts In a weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the impact of Hurricane Milton on solar production will be minimal outside the southeastern United States, as the system quickly moves offshore.

California installs 10 GW of utility-scale batteries CAISO set a new peak battery discharge record of 8.3 GW on October 9, as the state’s future EIA energy storage queue holds 177 GW of capacity, with 1.9 GW expected added through the end of the year.

Californian city introduces temporary moratorium on battery storage sites While the San Diego County Board of Supervisors had unanimously rejected a proposed moratorium on battery energy storage systems (BESS) only a month ago, Escondido has now officially passed an interim urgency ordinance prohibiting new commercial BESS developments within the city.

Large utilities plan to replace only half their fossil generation by 2035 The Sierra Club, an environmental group with a focus on reducing fossil fuel pollution, has graded 75 utilities on their resource plans through 2035. The average grade was a “D.”

First-ever images of electric charges across semiconductor materials within a solar cell A team from the University of California Santa Barbara used ultrafast electron microscopy to record photocarriers as they diffuse across a silicon and germanium heterojunction. It is the first time the movement, which lasts picoseconds, has been captured as a moving visual.

In case you missed it: Five big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.