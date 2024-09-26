Sunrise brief: Solar-plus-storage dominating future U.S. power grid

People on the move: Berkeley Lab, Green Lantern Solar, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

The significance of state-of-charge in energy storage Everoze Partner Nithin Rajavelu considers the crucial importance of properly measuring and managing battery state-of-charge for the efficiency, longevity, and safety of battery energy storage system projects, especially in lithium ferro-phosphate devices, which are widely used for large-scale storage.

CIP acquires 1 GWh Arizona battery, BrightNight announces 800 MWh Washington project Two grid-scale standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) announcements in the United States have highlighted the move by utilities to use energy storage to balance their networks and cope with the inexorable advance of renewables.

APsystems unveils home solar and energy storage power control system The new power control system is designed to maximize capacity and storage integration with solar arrays.

Hydrogen-powered data center planned for Texas California-based data center developer ECL is incorporating hydrogen fuel cells and battery storage into its projects to enable a completely self-contained generating capacity, even to the point of being grid free.

Solar module manufacturer closes $50 million tax credit transfer Heliene will use the investment on its existing and planned U.S. solar cell and module manufacturing facilities.

Solar-plus-storage dominating future U.S. power grid A report from Berkeley Lab reveals a significant expansion of solar-plus-storage facilities in the U.S. power plant market, highlighting an evolution from frequency to arbitrage and curtailment mitigation markets. The best is yet to come, as ongoing price decreases are still being absorbed by the market and are already being used to fill the interconnection queues with terrawatts of capacity.

California transportation terminal retrofits energy storage to its solar carports Energy Toolbase and Stellar Solar implemented an advanced energy management system for the Mira Loma transportation campus.