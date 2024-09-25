APsystems unveils home solar and energy storage power control system

Power electronics provider APsystems announced the release of a new power control system (PCS). The new model, ELS 11.4k PCS, offers increased nominal and peak backup power over previous models.

The PCS also adds a generator connectivity feature, allowing the homeowner to integrate generators to work alongside their home solar and energy storage systems.

The PCS offers a nominal power rating of up to 11,400 VA and peak backup power of up to 17,100 VA for 10 seconds. This allows the device to support more loads, supporting energy security in both everyday use and critical backup situations.

The ELS 11.4k PCS is a natively split-phase device, meaning it foes not require a transformer. The PCS can be paired with APsystems’ 10.24 kWh energy storage solution, which uses LiFePO4 chemistry. Up to 16 APbattery units can be connected in parallel with the ELS 11.4k PCS.

“Homeowners today want more than just backup power—they need scalable, flexible energy solutions that offer greater independence and reliability,” said Dan Burke, U.S. country director for APsystems. “The ELS 11.4k PCS, with its advanced features and ability to integrate with our APbattery, delivers on that promise by offering superior energy management and security.”

The PCS supports homeowners, flexibly allowing for backup power, self-consumption, and time-of-use applications.

APsystems operates globally with offices in Austin, Texas; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Lyon, France; Guadalajara, Mexico; São Paulo, Brazil; Jiaxing and Shanghai, China; and Sydney, Australia. APsystems includes the APsmart and APstorage brands and serves customers in over 100 countries. Founded in 2010, the company reports it has sold millions of units generating over 6 TWh of clean energy.