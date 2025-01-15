Sunrise brief: Solar backlash in Michigan stymies project expansion

After liftoff, DOE looks to accelerate virtual power plants Virtual power plant capacity must double to meet demand, the Department of Energy said in its latest report on virtual power plants.

Examining final rules for clean hydrogen tax credit Industry thought leaders indicate that the changes in the final rules for the 45V tax credits are positive, but they will not reduce dependence on polluting fossil fuels.

Anti-solar backlash in Michigan stymies solar expansion Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources offered a 420-acre parcel of “less than pristine” land to a solar developer to expand a nearby project. This sparked backlash from local politicians, who called the land management department “rotten to its core,” and prompted the developer to back away from the expansion.

Laser tools for solar pylon, tracker alignment Laser Tools Co. updated its laser-guided toolkits for ground-mounted solar installations.

Bluetti launches new home battery storage options Bluetti’s storage portfolio has grown after launching the Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K products at CES 2025.

Analysis of CAISO and ERCOT reveals storage growth amid stark contrasts A report from GridBeyond examines how regulations and solar resources drive prices.