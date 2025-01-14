Bluetti launches new home battery storage options

From ESS News
Bluetti introduced two new energy storage systems, the Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K, during CES 2025. The company said this was part of its “product era 3.0” as it advanced its offerings with off-grid and residential applications.
The Apex 300 is a portable power station that aims up: it has a storage capacity of 2,764 Wh, and a maximum output of 3,840 W. Storage can be added via modular expansion to 58 kWh via 18 units, while up to three Apex 300 units can be hooked together in parallel to increase output to an 11.52 kW maximum.
Bluetti says any additional battery packs are also hot-swappable, meaning removing or adding a battery without powering the system down.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.