Bluetti launches new home battery storage options

From ESS News

Bluetti introduced two new energy storage systems, the Apex 300 and EnergyPro 6K, during CES 2025. The company said this was part of its “product era 3.0” as it advanced its offerings with off-grid and residential applications.

The Apex 300 is a portable power station that aims up: it has a storage capacity of 2,764 Wh, and a maximum output of 3,840 W. Storage can be added via modular expansion to 58 kWh via 18 units, while up to three Apex 300 units can be hooked together in parallel to increase output to an 11.52 kW maximum.

Bluetti says any additional battery packs are also hot-swappable, meaning removing or adding a battery without powering the system down.

