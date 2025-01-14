Laser tools for solar pylon, tracker alignment

Laser Tools Co., headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, updated its toolkits available to ground-mount solar project installers.

The company’s SE-10 Solar Energy Installation System is used to install solar piles and bracketry that support solar modules. Installers use the system’s laser beam as a reference guide for straight pile alignment and consistent cutoff heights.

New accessories added to the SE-10 kit include a 4X32 optical scope and the GDT250 retro-reflective target. The new products are intended to speed the alignment of a laser beam over a 300-foot course.

Laser Tools Co. told pv magazine USA the 4 power Optical Scope helps align the laser beam on target and includes ranging graduations and calibration adjustments that do not require special tools. The GDT250 4” x 8” retro-reflective target contains micro spheres that reflect the laser light back upon the path of the incident light. This means contractors can use the scope to position the laser beam on-target and then use the reflected image on the spot target to verify target and position lock.

The SE-10 system, which starts at $2,495.00 includes:

GLX350-10 – Green Laser Technology Brass Alignment Tool

AP46 Foam Filled, Hard Shell Carrying Case 24” x 10” x 12”

Laser Tools Co. also offers an SE-20 Solar Tracking Alignment Laser System that mounts to the slew motor pedestal and shoots lasers in both directions to provide a reference for positioning solar support and rotation bearings. The company said the SE-20 works in all weather, all angles of installation and at distances of over 500 feet.

The SE-20, starting at $4,995, includes:

GLX70012V-PV Dual, Green Beam, Alignment Laser

12V SLA Battery

BE12VSP Solar Panel

AP1000 Leveling Adapter Plate

AP351 1” Ring Set

AP353A Magnetic Mounting Base Plate

AP46 Foam Filled, Hard Shell Carrying Case