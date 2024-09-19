Sunrise brief: U.S. solar prices hover near all-time low

Completing Western transmission lines would enable 73 GW of renewables and storage The benefits of completing 12 Western transmission projects, as identified in a federal study, will form the region’s new baseline for a forthcoming National Transmission Planning Study.

A look at Tim Walz’ clean energy record as governor of Minnesota Minnesota jumped in state rankings for solar installations, in part due to Governor Walz’ leadership, and what he has promoted on the state level would add to Harris’ record on the national stage.

Enzinc opens U.S. manufacturing center for battery anodes The company’s proprietary technology is enabling traditional lead-acid battery makers to offer what the company says are safe, sustainable and substantially higher-powered nickel-zinc batteries.

Innovation driving change in solar tracker market Shipment volumes are growing in the global solar tracker market as innovation in project development drives demand. Joe Steveni, of S&P Global Commodity Insights, takes a look at the factors shaping the commercial landscape for trackers, from agrivoltaics and undulating terrain to Indian ambition and the United States’ Inflation Reduction Act.

Solar tussles in Puerto Rico Lawsuits, an imminent threat to net metering, and questions over commitments to the energy transition in some quarters pose real challenges for solar in Puerto Rico. Despite this, the U.S. territory is still a high flyer in the region when it comes to distributed generation, while larger-scale solar and storage are on course to benefit from a U.S. Department of Energy loan guarantee.

Canada in line for first Indigenous people-led battery gigafactory The Malahat Nation, from Canada’s British Columbia province, is building a factory that will assemble Taiwanese battery cells into 1 GWh per year of battery packs for use in homes and businesses.

U.S. residential solar prices hovering near all-time low Average home solar prices are $2.69 per watt, said EnergySage.